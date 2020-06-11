All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 70 GRETCHEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
70 GRETCHEN COURT
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

70 GRETCHEN COURT

70 Gretchen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

70 Gretchen Court, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 bedroom villa feels like home the minute you walk in. Just step in to see the wood flooring in the large living room with cathedral ceiling and dining room. There is a second patio outside the kitchen for great outdoor entertaining. The villa backs up to a conservation area and is worth your time watching the wild life as you relax. There is extra storage on the lanai as well. The split floor plan and two baths have both been recently redecorated with Travertine tile. The kitchen has new cabinets and appliances with the travertine tile floor. Treat yourself to elegance and quiet surroundings. The community pool is heated for year round enjoyment. Plenty of bike trails and you are so close to all the shopping that you can handle. Just about 15 minutes from Honeymoon Island and 20-25 min to Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have any available units?
70 GRETCHEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have?
Some of 70 GRETCHEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 GRETCHEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
70 GRETCHEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 GRETCHEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 70 GRETCHEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT offer parking?
No, 70 GRETCHEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 GRETCHEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 70 GRETCHEN COURT has a pool.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 70 GRETCHEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 GRETCHEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 GRETCHEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 GRETCHEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg