70 GRETCHEN COURT

This 3 bedroom villa feels like home the minute you walk in. Just step in to see the wood flooring in the large living room with cathedral ceiling and dining room. There is a second patio outside the kitchen for great outdoor entertaining. The villa backs up to a conservation area and is worth your time watching the wild life as you relax. There is extra storage on the lanai as well. The split floor plan and two baths have both been recently redecorated with Travertine tile. The kitchen has new cabinets and appliances with the travertine tile floor. Treat yourself to elegance and quiet surroundings. The community pool is heated for year round enjoyment. Plenty of bike trails and you are so close to all the shopping that you can handle. Just about 15 minutes from Honeymoon Island and 20-25 min to Tampa International Airport.