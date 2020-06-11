625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

Amenities

Tenant occupied. Villa will be available for rent beginning of June. Unfurnished End unit villa on a lovely pond. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & carport. 31 x 9 enclosed lanai. High Ceiling. Separate kitchen with eating area. Tile in living area and wood laminated floor in bedrooms. It is a split bedroom floor plan. Washer & dryer are inside the unit. Large storage closet. Front fenced in open patio. 1 Car Port in front of the unit, plenty guest parking. Hickorynut Ave leads to the community pool. Quail Forest in East Lake Woodlands is a 186-unit community of villas with covered parking and a community heated pool. East Lake Woodlands is a Gated and Golf course community close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. No age restriction. Pet need to be approved by landlord. Mask required during showing & distancing will be respected.