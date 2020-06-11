All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE
625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE

625 Hickory Nut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 Hickory Nut Avenue, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Tenant occupied. Villa will be available for rent beginning of June. Unfurnished End unit villa on a lovely pond. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & carport. 31 x 9 enclosed lanai. High Ceiling. Separate kitchen with eating area. Tile in living area and wood laminated floor in bedrooms. It is a split bedroom floor plan. Washer & dryer are inside the unit. Large storage closet. Front fenced in open patio. 1 Car Port in front of the unit, plenty guest parking. Hickorynut Ave leads to the community pool. Quail Forest in East Lake Woodlands is a 186-unit community of villas with covered parking and a community heated pool. East Lake Woodlands is a Gated and Golf course community close to all amenities and ideal location in the Tampa Bay. The East Lake Woodland Golf club is optional to join and has two championship 18-hole golf courses, 17 tennis courts, 2 pools, fitness center and fabulous dining in the Compass Grill, there's something for everyone. No age restriction. Pet need to be approved by landlord. Mask required during showing & distancing will be respected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have any available units?
625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 HICKORYNUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

