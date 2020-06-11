All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 4242 PRESERVE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4242 PRESERVE PLACE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

4242 PRESERVE PLACE

4242 Preserve Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4242 Preserve Place, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Breathtaking views of conservation out back & water views w/fountain out front; You will enjoy this spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home w/2 car garage the moment you step into the foyer;up the stairs you will find gorgeous brazilian cherry floors throughout all the liv areas; Plantaton shutters along w/crown molding are also throughout the home;Flex space offers formal liv/din space;family rm space & bonus media room which could also be the 3rd bedroom complete w/built in entertainment & walk in closet plus a window bench seat that overlooks the water; the fam rm has views of conservation & sliders to the screened enclosed lanai;the lanai offers the perfect spot for morning coffee while seeing nature at its best;gourmet kit which has white raised panel cabinetry w/travertine backsplash & stone countertops; stainless appliances & a great moveable island that is the perfect accent in this oversized kitchen w/both bar space & plenty of room for a farm table; the liv/din space are open; the master suite has access to lanai and views of conservation;you will enjoy high volume ceilings an oversized walk in closet & updated window treatments;the bath has step in shower,whirlpool tub & his/her vanities as well as a privatae water closet;the 2 bedroom has ample closet space w/a full bath outside its door;the bath has been updated w/travertine tile & a furniture based vessel sink;laundry includes washer & dryer plus sink;all this in the Preserve@Lansbrook offering a pool, park, day docks, walking trails & steps from YMCA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have any available units?
4242 PRESERVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have?
Some of 4242 PRESERVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 PRESERVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4242 PRESERVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 PRESERVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 PRESERVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 PRESERVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg