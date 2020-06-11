4242 PRESERVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Breathtaking views of conservation out back & water views w/fountain out front; You will enjoy this spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home w/2 car garage the moment you step into the foyer;up the stairs you will find gorgeous brazilian cherry floors throughout all the liv areas; Plantaton shutters along w/crown molding are also throughout the home;Flex space offers formal liv/din space;family rm space & bonus media room which could also be the 3rd bedroom complete w/built in entertainment & walk in closet plus a window bench seat that overlooks the water; the fam rm has views of conservation & sliders to the screened enclosed lanai;the lanai offers the perfect spot for morning coffee while seeing nature at its best;gourmet kit which has white raised panel cabinetry w/travertine backsplash & stone countertops; stainless appliances & a great moveable island that is the perfect accent in this oversized kitchen w/both bar space & plenty of room for a farm table; the liv/din space are open; the master suite has access to lanai and views of conservation;you will enjoy high volume ceilings an oversized walk in closet & updated window treatments;the bath has step in shower,whirlpool tub & his/her vanities as well as a privatae water closet;the 2 bedroom has ample closet space w/a full bath outside its door;the bath has been updated w/travertine tile & a furniture based vessel sink;laundry includes washer & dryer plus sink;all this in the Preserve@Lansbrook offering a pool, park, day docks, walking trails & steps from YMCA!