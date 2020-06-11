4172 Boyd Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath in Palm Harbor - This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home available in Eagle Trace at Boot Ranch! This home is located on a corner lot with a large privacy fenced back yard that has plenty of room for entertaining. Freshly painted interior, The Kitchen is open to the family room with a private screened in area to enjoy your morning coffee. A formal living room and dining room just add to the space! The generous master suite with a large spa like master bath that has both a garden tub and walk in shower. You will enjoy a large closet too! High ceilings and a two car garage. Eagle Trace is perfectly located, close to the airports, shopping centers, parks, schools and beaches. Call now for a private showing.



(RLNE5268587)