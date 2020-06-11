All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 4172 Boyd Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
4172 Boyd Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

4172 Boyd Ln

4172 Boyd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4172 Boyd Lane, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath in Palm Harbor - This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath Home available in Eagle Trace at Boot Ranch! This home is located on a corner lot with a large privacy fenced back yard that has plenty of room for entertaining. Freshly painted interior, The Kitchen is open to the family room with a private screened in area to enjoy your morning coffee. A formal living room and dining room just add to the space! The generous master suite with a large spa like master bath that has both a garden tub and walk in shower. You will enjoy a large closet too! High ceilings and a two car garage. Eagle Trace is perfectly located, close to the airports, shopping centers, parks, schools and beaches. Call now for a private showing.

(RLNE5268587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 Boyd Ln have any available units?
4172 Boyd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 4172 Boyd Ln have?
Some of 4172 Boyd Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 Boyd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4172 Boyd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 Boyd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4172 Boyd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4172 Boyd Ln offers parking.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 Boyd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln have a pool?
No, 4172 Boyd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln have accessible units?
No, 4172 Boyd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4172 Boyd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4172 Boyd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4172 Boyd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg