Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

STUNNING EXECUTIVE HOME ON LARGE CONSERVATION LOT. 4 BEDROOMS + STUDY/OFFICE/OR ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH. HOME IS IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF WESTWIND ESTATE OF RIDGMOOR. SPARKLING HEATED POOL WITH SPILL OVER SPA. COMMUNITY TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT AND PLAYGROUND. CLOSE TO TOP RATED SCHOOLS WITH BUS STOPS STEPS AWAY FROM THE HOUSE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND COUNTY PARKS. RENT INCLUDES GROUND CARE, POOL CARE, AND TRASH REMOVAL.