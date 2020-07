Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Great 4/3/2 split floor plan in this Lansbrook Pool Home on a Beautifully landscaped lot. Master on one side and three bedrooms including a spacious guest suite on the other. Wood Floors throughout the great room area. A cooks dream large Galley kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry closet and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Screened in Pool with large Lanai. New A/C 2018 water heater 2019. Sprinkler system runs off well saves you thousands a year Replaced 2019.