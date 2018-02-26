All apartments in East Lake
3830 MORENO DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2019

3830 MORENO DRIVE

3830 Moreno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Moreno Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Myrtle Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Five bedroom / three bath executive home in Lansbrook area with a sparkling heated pool overlooking a pond. Sprawling home with high ceilings and crown molding boasts formal living room, dining room, Florida room, family room, and an additional den/office. Master bedroom has huge bath with a garden tub, separate shower and his and hers walk-in closets. Chef's dream kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens and granite counters and two pantries. Large utility room with washer / dryer and an additional fridge, plus storage. Enormous three-car garage for all of your cars and toys. This home is tiled throughout living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful pool, hot tub and yard overlooking the pond with maintenance-free living. Access to play areas for the children and access to Lansbrook gated Lakefront Park. Zoned for Brooker Creek Elementary, Tarpon Springs Middle and East Lake High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have any available units?
3830 MORENO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have?
Some of 3830 MORENO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 MORENO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3830 MORENO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 MORENO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3830 MORENO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3830 MORENO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 MORENO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3830 MORENO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3830 MORENO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 MORENO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3830 MORENO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3830 MORENO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
