3830 MORENO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Five bedroom / three bath executive home in Lansbrook area with a sparkling heated pool overlooking a pond. Sprawling home with high ceilings and crown molding boasts formal living room, dining room, Florida room, family room, and an additional den/office. Master bedroom has huge bath with a garden tub, separate shower and his and hers walk-in closets. Chef's dream kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens and granite counters and two pantries. Large utility room with washer / dryer and an additional fridge, plus storage. Enormous three-car garage for all of your cars and toys. This home is tiled throughout living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful pool, hot tub and yard overlooking the pond with maintenance-free living. Access to play areas for the children and access to Lansbrook gated Lakefront Park. Zoned for Brooker Creek Elementary, Tarpon Springs Middle and East Lake High.