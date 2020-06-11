380 HEDGEROW LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This is a premier property that is very difficult to find. Location is Lakeshore Village at Woodfield. Property is in excellent condition with new paint. Enjoy direct lake front location. Peaceful lake view from screen enclosed pool with large island bar area for parties. Child pool safety fence. Fantastic split bedroom (1-2-1). Vaulted ceilings in living/dining, master bedroom and family room/kitchen. Island kitchen with updated cabinets featuring convenient storage. Eating nook in kitchen overlooks pool. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Pool bathroom. Lawn and pool service included. Side yard is privacy fenced.