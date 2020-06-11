All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 380 HEDGEROW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
380 HEDGEROW LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

380 HEDGEROW LANE

380 Hedgerow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

380 Hedgerow Lane, East Lake, FL 34688
Woodfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a premier property that is very difficult to find. Location is Lakeshore Village at Woodfield. Property is in excellent condition with new paint. Enjoy direct lake front location. Peaceful lake view from screen enclosed pool with large island bar area for parties. Child pool safety fence. Fantastic split bedroom (1-2-1). Vaulted ceilings in living/dining, master bedroom and family room/kitchen. Island kitchen with updated cabinets featuring convenient storage. Eating nook in kitchen overlooks pool. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Pool bathroom. Lawn and pool service included. Side yard is privacy fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have any available units?
380 HEDGEROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have?
Some of 380 HEDGEROW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 HEDGEROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
380 HEDGEROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 HEDGEROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 380 HEDGEROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 380 HEDGEROW LANE offers parking.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 HEDGEROW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 380 HEDGEROW LANE has a pool.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 380 HEDGEROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 HEDGEROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 HEDGEROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 HEDGEROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg