3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool internet access

This is simply an amazing place to call home. Great unit in a highly desirable area and school district. Quiet, clean and a location that screams and meets the lifestyle of luxury. Walkable to Shopping and Dining and an A-Rated school district. Pet friendly and welcomes your large dogs and offers an expansive pet agility park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. Exquisite home includes open living area, intrusion alarm, washer/dryer included and ceramic tile flooring. There is options available that offer wood plank flooring, sleek black appliances and island kitchens. Take a swim in one of the resort- style pools, cool off in the unique splash pad or head to the 24-hour fitness studio. Simply cannot say enough good things about this unit and property. Absolutely fabulous!!!

A-Team Apartment Rentals

For more information please contact Ryan Marino at 727-276-3585



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3761-pine-ridge-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34685-usa-unit-1/cc3b7674-5df5-4c3c-88f3-ea79afe5a419



(RLNE5548227)