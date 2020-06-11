All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard

3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
This is simply an amazing place to call home. Great unit in a highly desirable area and school district. Quiet, clean and a location that screams and meets the lifestyle of luxury. Walkable to Shopping and Dining and an A-Rated school district. Pet friendly and welcomes your large dogs and offers an expansive pet agility park with pet stations for your four-legged family member. Exquisite home includes open living area, intrusion alarm, washer/dryer included and ceramic tile flooring. There is options available that offer wood plank flooring, sleek black appliances and island kitchens. Take a swim in one of the resort- style pools, cool off in the unique splash pad or head to the 24-hour fitness studio. Simply cannot say enough good things about this unit and property. Absolutely fabulous!!!
A-Team Apartment Rentals
For more information please contact Ryan Marino at 727-276-3585

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3761-pine-ridge-blvd-palm-harbor-fl-34685-usa-unit-1/cc3b7674-5df5-4c3c-88f3-ea79afe5a419

(RLNE5548227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3761 Pine Ridge Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg