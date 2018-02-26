3591 EDINGTON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

36.6% OF HOUSEHOLDS ARE RENTING THEIR HOME, this is one of the reasons. Just wait till you see the SPACE this Townhome OFFERS & you'd EXPECT this kind of privacy from a single family home yet without any of the exterior maintenance hassles. Multi Level townhouse, OPEN & split bedroom FLOOR PLAN with 2 MASTER Bedroom SUITES upstairs & Private; Entertaining is something to look forward too as the Atmosphere Downstairs is inviting you to enjoy your DINETTE, KITCHEN, Wood burning FIREPLACE, FAMILY STYLE LIVING & DINING room is LARGE, SPACIOUS that OVERLOOKS the conservation area & your fully screened patio for RELAXing, ENTERTAINing, GRILLING or hiding with PLENTY of PRIVACY, plus Utility room, half bath & 1 car garage, All of this with a Community POOL in the GATED community of Stratford Commons at Ridgemoor located in the Highly sought after School District of PALM HARBOR. Wait 1 second... The Community PARK with TENNIS and BASKETT courts, PLAYGROUND, walking TRAILS are all just around the corner. Convenient to Entertainment, Restaurants, the BEST gulf BEACHES ie. Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon & Caladesi Islands, Howard Park, Tarpon Sponge Docks, the Tampa International Airport and Enjoy easy access to SHOPPING at the International Plaza. This totally explains the rental % increase. There's no time like the present and there's no place like HOME.