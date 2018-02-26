All apartments in East Lake
3591 EDINGTON WAY
Last updated December 12 2019

3591 EDINGTON WAY

3591 Edington Way · No Longer Available
Location

3591 Edington Way, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
36.6% OF HOUSEHOLDS ARE RENTING THEIR HOME, this is one of the reasons. Just wait till you see the SPACE this Townhome OFFERS & you'd EXPECT this kind of privacy from a single family home yet without any of the exterior maintenance hassles. Multi Level townhouse, OPEN & split bedroom FLOOR PLAN with 2 MASTER Bedroom SUITES upstairs & Private; Entertaining is something to look forward too as the Atmosphere Downstairs is inviting you to enjoy your DINETTE, KITCHEN, Wood burning FIREPLACE, FAMILY STYLE LIVING & DINING room is LARGE, SPACIOUS that OVERLOOKS the conservation area & your fully screened patio for RELAXing, ENTERTAINing, GRILLING or hiding with PLENTY of PRIVACY, plus Utility room, half bath & 1 car garage, All of this with a Community POOL in the GATED community of Stratford Commons at Ridgemoor located in the Highly sought after School District of PALM HARBOR. Wait 1 second... The Community PARK with TENNIS and BASKETT courts, PLAYGROUND, walking TRAILS are all just around the corner. Convenient to Entertainment, Restaurants, the BEST gulf BEACHES ie. Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon & Caladesi Islands, Howard Park, Tarpon Sponge Docks, the Tampa International Airport and Enjoy easy access to SHOPPING at the International Plaza. This totally explains the rental % increase. There's no time like the present and there's no place like HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have any available units?
3591 EDINGTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have?
Some of 3591 EDINGTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3591 EDINGTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3591 EDINGTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3591 EDINGTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3591 EDINGTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3591 EDINGTON WAY offers parking.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3591 EDINGTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3591 EDINGTON WAY has a pool.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 3591 EDINGTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3591 EDINGTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3591 EDINGTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3591 EDINGTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

