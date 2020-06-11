Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE
3579 Indigo Pond Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3579 Indigo Pond Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on second floor over looking Lansbrook Golf Course. Rented with Furniture included. First and last month's rent plus $2000. Security Deposit required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have any available units?
3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have?
Some of 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake
.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3579 INDIGO POND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
