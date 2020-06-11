3420 Hillmoor Dr.

Amenities

Beautifully renovated villa in Ridgemoor - Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath villa in the gated Community of Brookhaven located in Ridgemoor. Completely renovated all the way down to the switches & outlets. Everything is brand new and just waiting for you. Enjoy the tranquil pond views while enjoying your coffee on the screened in Lanai, Enjoy watching the deer, turkey's, birds. The 3rd bedroom is right off the master and would make the perfect office or tv / reading room. Master bath has a step-n shower. Enjoy the community pool as well. Very Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants, and Schools. Call now for a Private showing.



