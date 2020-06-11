All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3420 Hillmoor Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3420 Hillmoor Dr.
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

3420 Hillmoor Dr.

3420 Hillmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3420 Hillmoor Drive, East Lake, FL 34685
Ridgemoor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated villa in Ridgemoor - Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath villa in the gated Community of Brookhaven located in Ridgemoor. Completely renovated all the way down to the switches & outlets. Everything is brand new and just waiting for you. Enjoy the tranquil pond views while enjoying your coffee on the screened in Lanai, Enjoy watching the deer, turkey's, birds. The 3rd bedroom is right off the master and would make the perfect office or tv / reading room. Master bath has a step-n shower. Enjoy the community pool as well. Very Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants, and Schools. Call now for a Private showing.

(RLNE5182632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have any available units?
3420 Hillmoor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
Is 3420 Hillmoor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Hillmoor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Hillmoor Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. offer parking?
No, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. has a pool.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Hillmoor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Hillmoor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg