2690 WOODHALL TERRACE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED in 2014 THIS POOL HOME HAS A 1/2 ACRE TREED LOT. GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH TOP QUALITY WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH AND AWESOME VIEW OF YARD. GREAT COMMUNITY W TOP RATED EASTLAKE SCHOOLS, WALK TO THE JOHN CHESTNUT PARK, YMCA, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, LANSBROOK GOLF COURSE AND STORES, VET, PUBLIX AND MORE. ALL UPDATED TILE FLOORS, UPDATED BATHS, NEW AC 2017 AND NEW WATER HEATER 2020, NEW GARAGE DOOR AND OPENER 2020, NEW POOL PUMP AND MOTOR 2020. . SCREEN ENCLOSED POOL, COVERED AREA FOR GARDNERS. VERY SHADED LOT -ROOM TO PLAY AND ENTERTAIN. COME SEE IT TODAY -LANDLORD MAINTAINS POOL AND TENANT MAINTAINS YARD OR CAN PAY EXTRA EQUAL TO LAWN COST. READY MARCH 1ST - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE ON APPT.