2525 JENNIFER TERRACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Tarpon Woods home with three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Ceramic tile throughout, split bedrooms and lots of space. Family room with wood burning fireplace and separate formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. This home features an inside laundry room which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. Lots of ceiling fans and well cared for in a super neighborhood with a great school district. Spacious screened in patio, beautiful fully fenced-in yard along with a two car garage, and lots of driveway space. Rent for this property includes lawn service. Available right away so you can be settled in before school starts!