Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2525 JENNIFER TERRACE

2525 Jennifer Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Jennifer Terrace, East Lake, FL 34685
Tarpon Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Tarpon Woods home with three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Ceramic tile throughout, split bedrooms and lots of space. Family room with wood burning fireplace and separate formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. This home features an inside laundry room which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. Lots of ceiling fans and well cared for in a super neighborhood with a great school district. Spacious screened in patio, beautiful fully fenced-in yard along with a two car garage, and lots of driveway space. Rent for this property includes lawn service. Available right away so you can be settled in before school starts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have any available units?
2525 JENNIFER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have?
Some of 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2525 JENNIFER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 JENNIFER TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
