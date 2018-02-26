2207 Toniwood Lane

Amenities

7 Toniwood Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Tonzillo, Tenace Referral Group, (561) 427-9442. Available from: 10/01/2019. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 1780 square feet, 1/3 acre lot, lawn maintenance included, pond and golf course views, stone fireplace, great room, vaulted ceilings, new wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, Tarpon Woods, East Lake Schools, $2100 per month, unfurnished, annual lease, pets okay, no smoking, available now. Licensed agent. Call 561-427-9442. http://www.7daysolution.com/rentals.html [ Published 8-Oct-19 / ID 3199885 ]