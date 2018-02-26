All apartments in East Lake
Last updated October 8 2019

2207 Toniwood Lane

2207 Toniwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Toniwood Lane, East Lake, FL 34685
Tarpon Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
7 Toniwood Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Tonzillo, Tenace Referral Group, (561) 427-9442. Available from: 10/01/2019. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 1780 square feet, 1/3 acre lot, lawn maintenance included, pond and golf course views, stone fireplace, great room, vaulted ceilings, new wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, Tarpon Woods, East Lake Schools, $2100 per month, unfurnished, annual lease, pets okay, no smoking, available now. Licensed agent. Call 561-427-9442. http://www.7daysolution.com/rentals.html [ Published 8-Oct-19 / ID 3199885 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have any available units?
2207 Toniwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2207 Toniwood Lane have?
Some of 2207 Toniwood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Toniwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Toniwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Toniwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Toniwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Toniwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Toniwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2207 Toniwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2207 Toniwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Toniwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Toniwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Toniwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

