Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Lake Woodlands 2 bed 2 bath condo - freshly painted and new tile flooring in dining area. New appliances. Condo has a carport, screened lanai that looks out to the pond. Washer, dryer, AC, and water heater replaced 3 years ago. New hurricane windows in 2009. Community has a clubhouse with fitness center. Pet friendly community! Great location close to golf, restaurants, shopping, and more. Easy commute to Tampa and airport.