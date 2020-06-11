All apartments in East Lake
202 Cypress Ct
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

202 Cypress Ct

202 Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

202 Cypress Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Call Paul Aucremann @ (727) 331-1337 about this second floor 2B/2B Condo at desirable Gated Community of East Lake Woodland. Open Floor plan. The Master Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a linen closet. Relax and have morning coffee on your screened in lanai. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance of lease. $300 Non Refundable PET fee. RENT includes water, sewer, and trash. This community is close to many restaurants, shopping, golf courses and Tampa International Airport. Call for your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Cypress Ct have any available units?
202 Cypress Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 202 Cypress Ct have?
Some of 202 Cypress Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Cypress Ct currently offering any rent specials?
202 Cypress Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Cypress Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Cypress Ct is pet friendly.
Does 202 Cypress Ct offer parking?
Yes, 202 Cypress Ct offers parking.
Does 202 Cypress Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Cypress Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Cypress Ct have a pool?
Yes, 202 Cypress Ct has a pool.
Does 202 Cypress Ct have accessible units?
No, 202 Cypress Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Cypress Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Cypress Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Cypress Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Cypress Ct has units with air conditioning.
