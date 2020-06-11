1719 ARABIAN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Come see this 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car garage in the gated community in the East Lake Corridor; Enjoy swimming and tennis in this highly sought after community; the Unit is light and bright with fresh paint; You will find an open living room with builtins and slider to your fenced in back yard; the dining space is oversized and great for even the largest of parties; your kitchen has access to the back yard and double sink and plenty of cabinet space; the master suite has huge walk in closet and ensuite bath with garden tub, double sinks and step in shower; the 2nd master suite also has walk in closet and full bath; the 3rd bedroom has 1/2 bath across the hall and is great for guests and/or office area; inside laundry includes washer and dryer; extra storage in the home and in your 2 car garage with side door entry; all this next to John Chestnut park offering biking trails, walking paths, boat ramp and acess to Lake Tarpon; the community is across from Publix, and a stones throw away from many great eateries and the local YMCA - come check out this spot today and make it your next home!