Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1719 ARABIAN LANE

1719 Arabian Lane · (727) 647-2706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL 34685

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Come see this 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car garage in the gated community in the East Lake Corridor; Enjoy swimming and tennis in this highly sought after community; the Unit is light and bright with fresh paint; You will find an open living room with builtins and slider to your fenced in back yard; the dining space is oversized and great for even the largest of parties; your kitchen has access to the back yard and double sink and plenty of cabinet space; the master suite has huge walk in closet and ensuite bath with garden tub, double sinks and step in shower; the 2nd master suite also has walk in closet and full bath; the 3rd bedroom has 1/2 bath across the hall and is great for guests and/or office area; inside laundry includes washer and dryer; extra storage in the home and in your 2 car garage with side door entry; all this next to John Chestnut park offering biking trails, walking paths, boat ramp and acess to Lake Tarpon; the community is across from Publix, and a stones throw away from many great eateries and the local YMCA - come check out this spot today and make it your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have any available units?
1719 ARABIAN LANE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have?
Some of 1719 ARABIAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 ARABIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 ARABIAN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 ARABIAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 ARABIAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 ARABIAN LANE does offer parking.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 ARABIAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1719 ARABIAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1719 ARABIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 ARABIAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 ARABIAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 ARABIAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
