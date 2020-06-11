1719 ARABIAN LANE

Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car garage in the gated community in the East Lake Corridor; Enjoy swimming and tennis in this highly sought after community; the Unit is light and bright with fresh paint; You will find an open living room with builtins and slider to your fenced in back yard; the dining space is oversized and great for even the largest of parties; your kitchen has access to the back yard and double sink and plenty of cabinet space; the master suite has huge walk in closet and ensuite bath with garden tub, double sinks and step in shower; the 2nd master suite also has walk in closet and full bath; the 3rd bedroom has 1/2 bath across the hall and is great for guests and/or office area; inside laundry includes washer and dryer; extra storage in the home and in your 2 car garage with side door entry; all this next to John Chestnut park offering biking trails, walking paths, boat ramp and acess to Lake Tarpon; the community is across from Publix, and a stones throw away from many great eateries and the local YMCA - come check out this spot today and make it your next home!