1717 ARABIAN LANE

Amenities
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath villa that has been completely upgraded & updated. The screened-enclosed, covered lanai area overlooks the lushly landscaped fenced yard. The home has wood-like flooring in the great room that is spacious enough for your dinner parties. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops & is light & bright. Master Suite has a gorgeously updated en suite bathroom & lots of closet space. Second bedroom has its own private en suite bath as well. Third bedroom has a bathroom across the hall for easy access. This gated community offers a swimming pool & tennis courts and is a wonderful location close to great schools, shopping, dining, parks & recreation. Central location offers just a short drive to award-winning beaches & airports.