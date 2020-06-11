All apartments in East Lake
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

1717 ARABIAN LANE

1717 Arabian Lane · No Longer Available




Location

1717 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath villa that has been completely upgraded & updated. The screened-enclosed, covered lanai area overlooks the lushly landscaped fenced yard. The home has wood-like flooring in the great room that is spacious enough for your dinner parties. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite countertops & is light & bright. Master Suite has a gorgeously updated en suite bathroom & lots of closet space. Second bedroom has its own private en suite bath as well. Third bedroom has a bathroom across the hall for easy access. This gated community offers a swimming pool & tennis courts and is a wonderful location close to great schools, shopping, dining, parks & recreation. Central location offers just a short drive to award-winning beaches & airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have any available units?
1717 ARABIAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have?
Some of 1717 ARABIAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 ARABIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1717 ARABIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 ARABIAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1717 ARABIAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1717 ARABIAN LANE offers parking.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 ARABIAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1717 ARABIAN LANE has a pool.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1717 ARABIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 ARABIAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 ARABIAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 ARABIAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
