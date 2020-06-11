1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming waterfront townhouse located in coveted Boot Ranch Eagle Watch subdivision. Watch the sunset from your private second story balcony, just off your spacious master bedroom, boasting giant walk-in closets and cozy fireplace. Master bathroom suite has a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, sit down vanity, and more. Every bedroom enjoys its own private bath. Built in bookshelves, cathedral ceilings, wet bar, formal dining, and more. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and updated wood cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. This elegant town home is a must see!