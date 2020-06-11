All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD

1630 Lago Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1630 Lago Vista Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming waterfront townhouse located in coveted Boot Ranch Eagle Watch subdivision. Watch the sunset from your private second story balcony, just off your spacious master bedroom, boasting giant walk-in closets and cozy fireplace. Master bathroom suite has a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, sit down vanity, and more. Every bedroom enjoys its own private bath. Built in bookshelves, cathedral ceilings, wet bar, formal dining, and more. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and updated wood cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. This elegant town home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 LAGO VISTA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg