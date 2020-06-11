All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
160 POOLE PLACE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

160 POOLE PLACE

160 Poole Place · No Longer Available
Location

160 Poole Place, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available immediately for off season - Fully furnished and beautifully updated end unit Villa for rent in gated East Lake Woodlands on a cul-de-sac. This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath has an open floor plan with french doors and sliders leading out to your private, screened enclosed patio overlooking the golf course. The villa features an updated kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. This split bedroom home showcases an open floor plan with counter top breakfast bar and open living / dining area. Washer and dryer in the villa and one covered parking space with guest spaces available. The best of all worlds – privacy in your own backyard, yet only minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, parks and wonderful beaches. Easy access to two International airports. Pets considered with non refundable deposit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, wifi, cable and up to $150 per month in electricity. Tenant must pay $150 move out cleaning, $70 processing and 13% tourist tax for rentals less than 180 day leases. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 POOLE PLACE have any available units?
160 POOLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 160 POOLE PLACE have?
Some of 160 POOLE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 POOLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
160 POOLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 POOLE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 POOLE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 160 POOLE PLACE offers parking.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 POOLE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 160 POOLE PLACE has a pool.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 160 POOLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 POOLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 POOLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 POOLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
