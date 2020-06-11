160 POOLE PLACE

Amenities

Available immediately for off season - Fully furnished and beautifully updated end unit Villa for rent in gated East Lake Woodlands on a cul-de-sac. This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath has an open floor plan with french doors and sliders leading out to your private, screened enclosed patio overlooking the golf course. The villa features an updated kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. This split bedroom home showcases an open floor plan with counter top breakfast bar and open living / dining area. Washer and dryer in the villa and one covered parking space with guest spaces available. The best of all worlds – privacy in your own backyard, yet only minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, parks and wonderful beaches. Easy access to two International airports. Pets considered with non refundable deposit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, wifi, cable and up to $150 per month in electricity. Tenant must pay $150 move out cleaning, $70 processing and 13% tourist tax for rentals less than 180 day leases. Please call for availability.