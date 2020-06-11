160 EVELYN COURT

Amenities

ENJOY this IMMACULATE, NEWER RENOVATED 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath VILLA in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour Security Service. PEACEFUL SETTING with VIEWS of DEER & WILDLIFE in desirable EAST LAKE WOODLANDS COMMUNITY. VILLA is LIGHT & BRIGHT with UPGRADES GALORE. WHITE/OAK TILE PLANK PORCELAIN FLOORS throughout, with DESIGNER GRANITE COUNTERS in Kitchen and Baths. Newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES and NEWER WOOD SHAKER CABINETS accent this Newly Designed KITCHEN OPEN CONCEPT to LIVING ROOM. Large MASTER BEDROOM with Sliders to Screened Lanai. Beautiful MASTER BATH with step in Tile Shower. GUEST BATH with TILE Tub/Shower combo. Villa has smooth ceilings, PAINT will be touched up throughout. May join East Lake Woodlands GOLF Community w/TWO 18 Hole GOLF Courses & COUNTRY CLUB Offers SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP w/ POOL, TENNIS COURTS & DINNING AREAS. WONDERFUL PLACE to LIVE in Highly Sought After NORTH PINELLAS COUNTY known for GREAT SCHOOLS, East Lake High School, Carwise or ELW Academy Engineering Middle Schools & two Elementary schools to choose from. Minutes to JOHN CHESTNUT PARK w/ public BOAT RAMP to LAKE TARPON drive. Approx 20 Minutes West to CALADESI ISLAND STATE PARK on the GULF OF MEXICO ENJOY. Many EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS at Oldsmar & Safety Harbor PARKS. Easy drive to TAMPA INTERNATIONAL & ST. PETE/ CLEARWATER AIRPORTS w/ Malls Shopping & Numerous Dinning Spots. Lease Includes Home Warranty. Listing Agent is Related to Owners