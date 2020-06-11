All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
160 EVELYN COURT
160 EVELYN COURT

160 Evelyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

160 Evelyn Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
ENJOY this IMMACULATE, NEWER RENOVATED 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath VILLA in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour Security Service. PEACEFUL SETTING with VIEWS of DEER & WILDLIFE in desirable EAST LAKE WOODLANDS COMMUNITY. VILLA is LIGHT & BRIGHT with UPGRADES GALORE. WHITE/OAK TILE PLANK PORCELAIN FLOORS throughout, with DESIGNER GRANITE COUNTERS in Kitchen and Baths. Newer STAINLESS APPLIANCES and NEWER WOOD SHAKER CABINETS accent this Newly Designed KITCHEN OPEN CONCEPT to LIVING ROOM. Large MASTER BEDROOM with Sliders to Screened Lanai. Beautiful MASTER BATH with step in Tile Shower. GUEST BATH with TILE Tub/Shower combo. Villa has smooth ceilings, PAINT will be touched up throughout. May join East Lake Woodlands GOLF Community w/TWO 18 Hole GOLF Courses & COUNTRY CLUB Offers SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP w/ POOL, TENNIS COURTS & DINNING AREAS. WONDERFUL PLACE to LIVE in Highly Sought After NORTH PINELLAS COUNTY known for GREAT SCHOOLS, East Lake High School, Carwise or ELW Academy Engineering Middle Schools & two Elementary schools to choose from. Minutes to JOHN CHESTNUT PARK w/ public BOAT RAMP to LAKE TARPON drive. Approx 20 Minutes West to CALADESI ISLAND STATE PARK on the GULF OF MEXICO ENJOY. Many EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS at Oldsmar & Safety Harbor PARKS. Easy drive to TAMPA INTERNATIONAL & ST. PETE/ CLEARWATER AIRPORTS w/ Malls Shopping & Numerous Dinning Spots. Lease Includes Home Warranty. Listing Agent is Related to Owners

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 EVELYN COURT have any available units?
160 EVELYN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 160 EVELYN COURT have?
Some of 160 EVELYN COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 EVELYN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
160 EVELYN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 EVELYN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 160 EVELYN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT offer parking?
No, 160 EVELYN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 EVELYN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 160 EVELYN COURT has a pool.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT have accessible units?
No, 160 EVELYN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 EVELYN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 EVELYN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 EVELYN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
