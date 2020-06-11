1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

What an immaculate rental home in Oldsmar! Come experience the incredible Florida resort lifestyle, you've wished for in this elegant and beautiful East Lake Woodlands pool home. Located in evergreen Aderdeen, a premier private gated community within East Lake Woodlands. This home exhibits custom mocha hardwood floors, professionally interior designed spaces including a gourmet gas appliance kitchen as well as exquisite bathrooms, a beautifully wooded lot with no rear neighbors. This entertainers delight does not disappoint, with a desirable open floor plan, and plentiful French and sliding doors leading to an incredible patio and pool area. Take advantage of the outstanding East Lake Woodlands Country Club which is part of the ClubCorp family, the nation's largest owner-operator of country clubs nationwide. with the ultimate in golf, swimming and tennis right inside your community, you'll want to join! Nature abounds within East Lake Woodlands, with natural waterways, deer and wildlife around every tum. Excellent schools, with great proximity to both Tampa International Airport, the Westshore Business District, as well as the Gulf Beaches, the Pinellas Trails, quaint Safety Harbor and Dunedin, this meticulously maintained home's location couldn't be better. Washer and Dryer is hooked up. Call today for your private showing! Property Available now!