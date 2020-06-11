All apartments in East Lake
1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE

1538 Lockmeade Place · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Lockmeade Place, East Lake, FL 34677
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
What an immaculate rental home in Oldsmar! Come experience the incredible Florida resort lifestyle, you've wished for in this elegant and beautiful East Lake Woodlands pool home. Located in evergreen Aderdeen, a premier private gated community within East Lake Woodlands. This home exhibits custom mocha hardwood floors, professionally interior designed spaces including a gourmet gas appliance kitchen as well as exquisite bathrooms, a beautifully wooded lot with no rear neighbors. This entertainers delight does not disappoint, with a desirable open floor plan, and plentiful French and sliding doors leading to an incredible patio and pool area. Take advantage of the outstanding East Lake Woodlands Country Club which is part of the ClubCorp family, the nation's largest owner-operator of country clubs nationwide. with the ultimate in golf, swimming and tennis right inside your community, you'll want to join! Nature abounds within East Lake Woodlands, with natural waterways, deer and wildlife around every tum. Excellent schools, with great proximity to both Tampa International Airport, the Westshore Business District, as well as the Gulf Beaches, the Pinellas Trails, quaint Safety Harbor and Dunedin, this meticulously maintained home's location couldn't be better. Washer and Dryer is hooked up. Call today for your private showing! Property Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have any available units?
1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have?
Some of 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 LOCKMEADE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
