1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board tennis court

Enjoy this corner 2 bed 2 bath totally updated and upgraded unit; this first floor unit comes with screened enclosed lanai with tiled flooring; step inside the great room with wall of sliders leading to outdoor patio; the dining space is open to the kitchen with granite bar; the kitchen has white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets, upgraded pulls and a double sink with chrome sprayer; the granite tops add the perfect touch, enjoy stainless steel appliances with flat top stove, side by side fridge with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher and microwave all included; also enjoy in the unit laundry with a stackable washer/dryer; the master suite has views of conservation and an oversized walk in closet; the bath has been updated with new step in shower, updated vanity, new mirror, lights and toilet; the 2nd bedroom also has a full update bath across the hall; this home has all new paint and flooring NO carpet! Enjoy the like new home in the highly sought after East Lake Corridor - community has multiple swimming pools; tennis courts, club house, shuffle board and walking trails. All close to shopping, dining and recreation not to mention sought after schools. Come check it out!