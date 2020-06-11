All apartments in East Lake
1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E
1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E

1308 Pine Ridge Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Pine Ridge Circle East, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Enjoy this corner 2 bed 2 bath totally updated and upgraded unit; this first floor unit comes with screened enclosed lanai with tiled flooring; step inside the great room with wall of sliders leading to outdoor patio; the dining space is open to the kitchen with granite bar; the kitchen has white shaker cabinets with soft close drawers and cabinets, upgraded pulls and a double sink with chrome sprayer; the granite tops add the perfect touch, enjoy stainless steel appliances with flat top stove, side by side fridge with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher and microwave all included; also enjoy in the unit laundry with a stackable washer/dryer; the master suite has views of conservation and an oversized walk in closet; the bath has been updated with new step in shower, updated vanity, new mirror, lights and toilet; the 2nd bedroom also has a full update bath across the hall; this home has all new paint and flooring NO carpet! Enjoy the like new home in the highly sought after East Lake Corridor - community has multiple swimming pools; tennis courts, club house, shuffle board and walking trails. All close to shopping, dining and recreation not to mention sought after schools. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have any available units?
1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have?
Some of 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E offer parking?
No, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E does not offer parking.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E does not have units with air conditioning.

