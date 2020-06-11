All apartments in East Lake
1274 Clays Trl
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

1274 Clays Trl

1274 Clays Trail · (727) 331-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL 34677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms. There is everything you will need to have a wonderful vacation. Available now with approval from the association for four to 12 months. Relax on your back sun porch and watch the golfers. There is a heated community pool too. Close to movies, shopping, downtown Dunedin, Oldsmar, Clearwater and the beaches. Prefer 6 month but will take 4 month Available now Seasonal Jan - April is gone. Sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Clays Trl have any available units?
1274 Clays Trl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1274 Clays Trl have?
Some of 1274 Clays Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 Clays Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Clays Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Clays Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1274 Clays Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl does offer parking.
Does 1274 Clays Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Clays Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl has a pool.
Does 1274 Clays Trl have accessible units?
No, 1274 Clays Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Clays Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 Clays Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1274 Clays Trl has units with air conditioning.
