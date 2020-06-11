1274 Clays Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms. There is everything you will need to have a wonderful vacation. Available now with approval from the association for four to 12 months. Relax on your back sun porch and watch the golfers. There is a heated community pool too. Close to movies, shopping, downtown Dunedin, Oldsmar, Clearwater and the beaches. Prefer 6 month but will take 4 month Available now Seasonal Jan - April is gone. Sorry.