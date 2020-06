Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

For more in formation call Donna Blackstone @ 727-686-1376. This charming 2/2 first floor condo is available from 5/1/20 through 10/31/20. Beautifully furnished it makes a very comfortable home away from home. Split floor plan, well equipped kitchen, washer, dryer, basic cable and carport. Just steps away from the heated pool and a conveniently located to everything you'll need.