101 Lindsay Lane

Spacious, bright, first floor end unit in the much-loved East Lake Woodlands condo community of St. Andrews! Nicely maintained with a great opportunity to add your personal touches and modern upgrades. The unit is on a dead-end so there's no thru-traffic. It has two lanais, front and back, to easily enjoy quiet time among the trees and next to the pond. Loads of storage, nice size bedrooms, beautiful large living/dining great room with sliders to the lanai. St. Andrews has a beautiful pool that's exclusively for residents. East Lake Woodlands has sidewalks throughout the community and is close to shopping, beaches, bike trails, parks and Tampa International Airport. It boasts a top-notch country club (membership fees apply) with golf, tennis, pool, gym and restaurant. This is a great price for an unbeatable location! INVESTORS: unit can be rented with no waiting period! Flexible on lease duration. Small pets ok. Call 727-688-1678
