East Lake, FL
101 Lindsay Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

101 Lindsay Lane

101 Lindsay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

101 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2/2 Condo 1450sf in East Lake Woodlands - Property Id: 303047

Spacious, bright, first floor end unit in the much-loved East Lake Woodlands condo community of St. Andrews! Nicely maintained with a great opportunity to add your personal touches and modern upgrades. The unit is on a dead-end so there's no thru-traffic. It has two lanais, front and back, to easily enjoy quiet time among the trees and next to the pond. Loads of storage, nice size bedrooms, beautiful large living/dining great room with sliders to the lanai. St. Andrews has a beautiful pool that's exclusively for residents. East Lake Woodlands has sidewalks throughout the community and is close to shopping, beaches, bike trails, parks and Tampa International Airport. It boasts a top-notch country club (membership fees apply) with golf, tennis, pool, gym and restaurant. This is a great price for an unbeatable location! INVESTORS: unit can be rented with no waiting period! Flexible on lease duration. Small pets ok. Call 727-688-1678
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303047
Property Id 303047

(RLNE5868686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lindsay Lane have any available units?
101 Lindsay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 101 Lindsay Lane have?
Some of 101 Lindsay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Lindsay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lindsay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lindsay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Lindsay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane offer parking?
No, 101 Lindsay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Lindsay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 101 Lindsay Lane has a pool.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 Lindsay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Lindsay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Lindsay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Lindsay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
