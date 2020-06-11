All apartments in East Lake
100 POOLE PLACE

100 Poole Place · No Longer Available
Location

100 Poole Place, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
media room
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
EAST LAKE WOODLANDS is a GATED GOLF COMMUNITY & BIRD SANCTUARY. VILLA is on the GOLF COURSE 15th FAIRWAY with an ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL VIEW. 4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths or 4th Bedrooms use as STUDY or DEN with a SLIDER to a PATIO. RELAX on Enclosed Back Patio & VIEW PRISTINE GOLF COURSE with CONSERVATION BACKDROP. EAST LAKE WOODLANDS is located in North Pinellas County, Across for AMC 12 Theatre, Shopping, Restaurants & JOHN CHESTNUT PARK. WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE. May Join with Membership Fees, LAKE WOODLANDS COUNTY CLUB GOLF COURSES OR SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP with POOL & RESTAURANTS. EASY DRIVE to DUNEDIN CAUSEWAY & CALADESI STATE PARK on the GULF OF MEXICO TO WATCH THE SUN SET. Convenient to Tampa International & St Petersburg/Clearwater Airports. May choose Carwise or East Lake Middle?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 POOLE PLACE have any available units?
100 POOLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 100 POOLE PLACE have?
Some of 100 POOLE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 POOLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
100 POOLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 POOLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 100 POOLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 100 POOLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 POOLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 100 POOLE PLACE has a pool.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 100 POOLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 POOLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 POOLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 POOLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
