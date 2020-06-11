100 POOLE PLACE

Amenities

EAST LAKE WOODLANDS is a GATED GOLF COMMUNITY & BIRD SANCTUARY. VILLA is on the GOLF COURSE 15th FAIRWAY with an ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL VIEW. 4 Bedrooms & 2 Baths or 4th Bedrooms use as STUDY or DEN with a SLIDER to a PATIO. RELAX on Enclosed Back Patio & VIEW PRISTINE GOLF COURSE with CONSERVATION BACKDROP. EAST LAKE WOODLANDS is located in North Pinellas County, Across for AMC 12 Theatre, Shopping, Restaurants & JOHN CHESTNUT PARK. WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE. May Join with Membership Fees, LAKE WOODLANDS COUNTY CLUB GOLF COURSES OR SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP with POOL & RESTAURANTS. EASY DRIVE to DUNEDIN CAUSEWAY & CALADESI STATE PARK on the GULF OF MEXICO TO WATCH THE SUN SET. Convenient to Tampa International & St Petersburg/Clearwater Airports. May choose Carwise or East Lake Middle?