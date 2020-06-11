10 LISA LANE

Amenities

Easy living in Oldsmar! The neighborhood of gated East Lake Woodlands presents one of its wonderful villas overlooking the golf course that is ready for its next family. Spacious foyer entrance overlooks the open concept floor plan that gives this home a nice main living area leading directly to the fully enclosed lanai and open back yard or to the tiled dining nook beside the atrium. The kitchen area boasts lots of counter space, a pantry closet and a large window into the atrim keeping it light and bright. The guest bedroom and bath are located in the front of the home and the spacious master suite located in the back with sliders out to the enclosed lanai. There is an attached one car garage where the washer and dryer are located. East Lake Woodlands is a highly desirable deed restricted gated community that has so much to offer! Just minutes away from area parks with walking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, plus easy commute to Tampa and St. Pete. This home is the perfect home for anyone looking for low maintenance and low stress lifestyle! This is a non smoking residence, no pets please with trash, lawn and basic cable included in the rent.