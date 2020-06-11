All apartments in East Lake
10 LISA LANE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

10 LISA LANE

10 Lisa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10 Lisa Lane, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy living in Oldsmar! The neighborhood of gated East Lake Woodlands presents one of its wonderful villas overlooking the golf course that is ready for its next family. Spacious foyer entrance overlooks the open concept floor plan that gives this home a nice main living area leading directly to the fully enclosed lanai and open back yard or to the tiled dining nook beside the atrium. The kitchen area boasts lots of counter space, a pantry closet and a large window into the atrim keeping it light and bright. The guest bedroom and bath are located in the front of the home and the spacious master suite located in the back with sliders out to the enclosed lanai. There is an attached one car garage where the washer and dryer are located. East Lake Woodlands is a highly desirable deed restricted gated community that has so much to offer! Just minutes away from area parks with walking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, plus easy commute to Tampa and St. Pete. This home is the perfect home for anyone looking for low maintenance and low stress lifestyle! This is a non smoking residence, no pets please with trash, lawn and basic cable included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 LISA LANE have any available units?
10 LISA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 10 LISA LANE have?
Some of 10 LISA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 LISA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10 LISA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 LISA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10 LISA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 10 LISA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10 LISA LANE offers parking.
Does 10 LISA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 LISA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 LISA LANE have a pool?
No, 10 LISA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10 LISA LANE have accessible units?
No, 10 LISA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 LISA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 LISA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 LISA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 LISA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

