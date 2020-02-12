Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

7807 Garrison Street Available 03/09/20 Great family home - 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath - Text the property manager at 813 294-1970 to schedule a time to view the home.



Not available for move in until 3/9/20



4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a quiet neighborhood street. The home is over 2000 sq ft. with a family room that has a stone fireplace. The home also has a large great room with plenty of natural light through the sliding doors that open to the lanai.



The updated kitchen has wood cabinets, new counter tops and lighting. There is a bar to serve serve food or a formal dining room. All living ares and bedrooms offer ceiling fans.



The master bedroom has his and her closet and the private master bath with a shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are ample in size and share a hall bath that has a tub. The 4th bedroom has its own private half bath.



The laundry room offers plenty of storage and includ full size washer & dryer.



In addition to the interior features that this house has, once you step out the sliding doors into the back yard there is a patio with a fenced in yard and lots of mature shade trees in both the front and back yard.



New windows and AC keep your energy bills low



Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools. Very easy access to I-4 and I-75.



Complete application at www.MakitaRentals.com

This home won't last long!



