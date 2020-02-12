All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

7807 Garrison Street

7807 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Garrison Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7807 Garrison Street Available 03/09/20 Great family home - 4 bedroom & 2.5 bath - Text the property manager at 813 294-1970 to schedule a time to view the home.

Not available for move in until 3/9/20

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a quiet neighborhood street. The home is over 2000 sq ft. with a family room that has a stone fireplace. The home also has a large great room with plenty of natural light through the sliding doors that open to the lanai.

The updated kitchen has wood cabinets, new counter tops and lighting. There is a bar to serve serve food or a formal dining room. All living ares and bedrooms offer ceiling fans.

The master bedroom has his and her closet and the private master bath with a shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are ample in size and share a hall bath that has a tub. The 4th bedroom has its own private half bath.

The laundry room offers plenty of storage and includ full size washer & dryer.

In addition to the interior features that this house has, once you step out the sliding doors into the back yard there is a patio with a fenced in yard and lots of mature shade trees in both the front and back yard.

New windows and AC keep your energy bills low

Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools. Very easy access to I-4 and I-75.

Complete application at www.MakitaRentals.com
This home won't last long!

(RLNE3565340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Garrison Street have any available units?
7807 Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7807 Garrison Street have?
Some of 7807 Garrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Garrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Garrison Street offer parking?
No, 7807 Garrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 7807 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7807 Garrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 7807 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 7807 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Garrison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7807 Garrison Street has units with air conditioning.

