Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE

7514 Needle Leaf Place · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Needle Leaf Place, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
guest parking
This is 1 Bedroom and 1 bath condo. Great location close to USF with assigned parking which requires a sticker for your vehicle. There are visitor parking spots as well. Feature playground, pool, Tennis courts and include water trash. This cute unit is perfect for first time home buyer and investors alike. This condo ceramic tile thought out, FRESH PAINTED INSIDE, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FANS, AND is move-in Ready! The community offers a recreation center with Tennis court as well as pool the location 10-15 minutes from I-4, I -75 AND 275. This condo is a nearby restaurant, shopping center, and Busch Gardens. This condo will not last see it before it's gone!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have any available units?
7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have?
Some of 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE offers parking.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE has a pool.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7514 NEEDLE LEAF PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
