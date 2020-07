Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

THIS LOVELY 2ND FLOOR UNIT IS IN A GATED COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF TEMPLE TERRACE. THE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH LAYOUT MAKES GREAT USE OF SPACE. SPLIT PLAN GIVES EACH BEDROOM THEIR OWN PRIVACY AND LARGE LIVING DINING AREA. FEATURES INCLUDE: LAMINATE FLOORS, WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM, COVERED PARKING, 24 HOUR GUARD GATE AND VIEW OF THE POOL.