4933 Puritan Circle - 101, #101

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,049 per month OR 7 months @ $1,099 Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,217 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1981

Property Type: Condo

Construction: Block

Floor: 1st Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher (not warranted)

Parking: 1 Assigned Carport, Guest Parking

Laundry: Inside, Washer & Dryer (not warranted)

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$200 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 1 pet max, 25 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Laminate and Tile

Screened Porch

Gated Community

Waterfront Community

Community Pool

Tennis Courts

24 Hour Security

End Unit

Pantry

Walk-In Closets

Formal Dining

Large Open Living Room

School District is Robles, Greco, King



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date available for move in: Immediately

Deposit: 1.5 months rent +

Application Fee: $165 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. That includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



