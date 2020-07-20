All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:05 AM

4933 Puritan Circle - 101, #101

4933 Puritan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4933 Puritan Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,049 per month OR 7 months @ $1,099 Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,217 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1981
Property Type: Condo
Construction: Block
Floor: 1st Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher (not warranted)
Parking: 1 Assigned Carport, Guest Parking
Laundry: Inside, Washer & Dryer (not warranted)
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$200 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 1 pet max, 25 lbs max

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Laminate and Tile
Screened Porch
Gated Community
Waterfront Community
Community Pool
Tennis Courts
24 Hour Security
End Unit
Pantry
Walk-In Closets
Formal Dining
Large Open Living Room
School District is Robles, Greco, King

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date available for move in: Immediately
Deposit: 1.5 months rent +
Application Fee: $165 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. That includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

