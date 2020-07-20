4429 Dolphin Dr

Amenities
4 bed, 2 bath, block home on a canal that leads to the Hillsborough River. This home was just renovated with new carpet and paint. It features a breakfast bar, a large eat-in dining room, and a spacious living room. The back yard is fenced and features water access to a canal that leads to the Hillsborough River. The home has a full master suite and three additional bedrooms with a common bath. This home is immaculate and ready for move-in. Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed.
Deposit is $1400
Does not accept section 8