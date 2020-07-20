All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

4429 Dolphin Dr

4429 Dolphin Drive
Location

4429 Dolphin Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed, 2 bath, block home on a canal that leads to the Hillsborough River. This home was just renovated with new carpet and paint. It features a breakfast bar, a large eat-in dining room, and a spacious living room. The back yard is fenced and features water access to a canal that leads to the Hillsborough River. The home has a full master suite and three additional bedrooms with a common bath. This home is immaculate and ready for move-in. Sorry, no smoking and no pets allowed.
Deposit is $1400
Does not accept section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have any available units?
4429 Dolphin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4429 Dolphin Dr have?
Some of 4429 Dolphin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Dolphin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Dolphin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Dolphin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Dolphin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Dolphin Dr offers parking.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Dolphin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have a pool?
No, 4429 Dolphin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have accessible units?
No, 4429 Dolphin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Dolphin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Dolphin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4429 Dolphin Dr has units with air conditioning.
