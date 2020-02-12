4241 Key Thatch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome with a 1 Car Garage in Sabal Pointe Community. Kitchen dining room and living room downstairs with a lanai and split bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Carpet throughout and Tile in Wet Areas. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher. Sliding Glass Doors in Great Room Leading to SCREENED LANAI. Blinds and Ceiling fans Included. Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet. Inside Utility Room. Community Offers POOL & FITNESS CENTER. Close to everything, I75, downtown and Brandon. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED--(Subject to HOA APPROVAL)- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA APPROVAL IS REQUIRED OF ALL TENANTS.