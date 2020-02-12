All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

4241 Key Thatch Dr

4241 Key Thatch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Key Thatch Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath/ 2 Story Townhome with a 1 Car Garage in Sabal Pointe Community. Kitchen dining room and living room downstairs with a lanai and split bedrooms upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Carpet throughout and Tile in Wet Areas. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher. Sliding Glass Doors in Great Room Leading to SCREENED LANAI. Blinds and Ceiling fans Included. Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet. Inside Utility Room. Community Offers POOL & FITNESS CENTER. Close to everything, I75, downtown and Brandon. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS UNDER 20 LBS ALLOWED--(Subject to HOA APPROVAL)- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA APPROVAL IS REQUIRED OF ALL TENANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have any available units?
4241 Key Thatch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have?
Some of 4241 Key Thatch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Key Thatch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Key Thatch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Key Thatch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr offers parking.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr has a pool.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have accessible units?
No, 4241 Key Thatch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 Key Thatch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4241 Key Thatch Dr has units with air conditioning.

