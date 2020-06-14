/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
132 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belleair, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
609 OAK AVENUE
609 Oak Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
645 sqft
Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2525 W BAY DRIVE
2525 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bay West Condominium is a great location which is in the heart of Belleair Bluffs. This 1/1 is Beautifully furnished and you can walk to shopping, restaurants and the intercoastal waterway. Your approximately one mile from the sandy beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunshine Tower Apartment
1 Unit Available
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.
1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1301 GULF BOULEVARD
1301 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
760 sqft
Available Oct 1, 2020. $2500 (winter season); $1800 off season. Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. All new furnishings and that is very tastefully decorated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15 TURNER STREET
15 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1280 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed/2bath/garage in townhouse complex with a community pool close to water - Fully furnished and inside utilities - Minimum rental period one month - Max six months - Tenant Approval and security deposit required - Water,
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL- Available until 12/28/2020! Househunter or getaway special for those 55+! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay Water View all the way to Caladesi Island! Fully furnished; right
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212
612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1215 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
660 ISLAND WAY
660 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Gorgeous water views from this second floor condo, fully furnished in the well known Island Estates! 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Ideally owner wants long term lease. The views are really phenomenal so come and see it.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
11 SAN MARCO STREET
11 San Marco Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clearwater Beach direct beach front private residence with 2 bedrooms, den (or 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
255 DOLPHIN POINT
255 Dolphin Point, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*AVAILABLE JULY*NEW TO THE MARKET!*3 MONTH MIN*WATERFRONT POOL w/SUNSET and Sightings of Dolphins Daily*UPDATED TURN-KEY* 1BDRM/1BA EASY ACCESS 2nd floor(take elevator or walk) LARGE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT includes-water, trash,cable,internet *LIVE IN
