970 Trellis Avenue

Location

970 Trellis Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Pool at 970 Trellis Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Pool Home at 970 Trellis Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, In ground Pool

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: I-4 East from Sanford, exit 108, Turn Left onto Debay Avenue, Left onto Providence, Right onto Normandy, Right onto Fort Smith, Left onto India Blvd, Left onto Trellis Avenue

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 970 Trellis Avenue have any available units?
970 Trellis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 970 Trellis Avenue have?
Some of 970 Trellis Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Trellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
970 Trellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Trellis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 970 Trellis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue offer parking?
No, 970 Trellis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Trellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 970 Trellis Avenue has a pool.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 970 Trellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Trellis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Trellis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 Trellis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
