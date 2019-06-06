Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Pool at 970 Trellis Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Pool Home at 970 Trellis Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, In ground Pool



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: I-4 East from Sanford, exit 108, Turn Left onto Debay Avenue, Left onto Providence, Right onto Normandy, Right onto Fort Smith, Left onto India Blvd, Left onto Trellis Avenue



