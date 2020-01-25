All apartments in Deltona
961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE

961 Buttercup Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

961 Buttercup Terrace, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful 3/2 home with upgrades and plenty of space. Any cook would be thrilled with the beautiful kitchen boasting stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and solid wood cabinetry. Located just past the kitchen, the dining room has decorative molding on the walls. Welcome your guests from the front entrance into a large, sunny front room. The hall bath has a garden soaking tub and a granite topped cabinet! The second and third bedroom are spacious - both bedrooms have ample wall closets and ceiling fans. The master bedroom en suite has a walk-in closet and a stand-up shower in the bath. The Florida room is located on the back of the home and is huge. Plenty of windows overlook the fenced back yard. An oversize two car garage has washer and dryer hook ups; screened door; automatic garage door opener and an extra toilet! Call today to see this impressive rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have any available units?
961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have?
Some of 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE offers parking.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have a pool?
No, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

