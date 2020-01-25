961 BUTTERCUP TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful 3/2 home with upgrades and plenty of space. Any cook would be thrilled with the beautiful kitchen boasting stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and solid wood cabinetry. Located just past the kitchen, the dining room has decorative molding on the walls. Welcome your guests from the front entrance into a large, sunny front room. The hall bath has a garden soaking tub and a granite topped cabinet! The second and third bedroom are spacious - both bedrooms have ample wall closets and ceiling fans. The master bedroom en suite has a walk-in closet and a stand-up shower in the bath. The Florida room is located on the back of the home and is huge. Plenty of windows overlook the fenced back yard. An oversize two car garage has washer and dryer hook ups; screened door; automatic garage door opener and an extra toilet! Call today to see this impressive rental property.