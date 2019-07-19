All apartments in Deltona
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

945 Picasso Ave

945 Picasso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

945 Picasso Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8d8f66084 ---- VR - Your future home awaits! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Deltona! This property features a terracotta roof with a large yard in the front and large fenced yard in back. Perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Tile floors throughout for easy upkeep and maintenance, and Vaulted ceilings give a great sense of openness and space. Kitchen has a stainless steel fridge. Screened in back porch, plus a paver deck outside! Third bedroom offers double French doors and could be used for office/bonus room. Submit your application today! This property will not last long!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Picasso Ave have any available units?
945 Picasso Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 945 Picasso Ave have?
Some of 945 Picasso Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Picasso Ave currently offering any rent specials?
945 Picasso Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Picasso Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Picasso Ave is pet friendly.
Does 945 Picasso Ave offer parking?
No, 945 Picasso Ave does not offer parking.
Does 945 Picasso Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Picasso Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Picasso Ave have a pool?
No, 945 Picasso Ave does not have a pool.
Does 945 Picasso Ave have accessible units?
No, 945 Picasso Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Picasso Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Picasso Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Picasso Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 945 Picasso Ave has units with air conditioning.

