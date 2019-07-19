945 Picasso Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8d8f66084 ---- VR - Your future home awaits! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Deltona! This property features a terracotta roof with a large yard in the front and large fenced yard in back. Perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Tile floors throughout for easy upkeep and maintenance, and Vaulted ceilings give a great sense of openness and space. Kitchen has a stainless steel fridge. Screened in back porch, plus a paver deck outside! Third bedroom offers double French doors and could be used for office/bonus room. Submit your application today! This property will not last long!! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.