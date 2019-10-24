935 Clayton Drive

Amenities

ADORABLE HOME FOR RENT - Located in Deltona near Providence Blvd. Spacious living and dining room, plus eat in kitchen with all appliances. Tile floors in front rooms and wood laminate flooring in bedrooms. Large walk in closet in master, large walk in shower in master bath. Window coverings throughout, ceiling fans, spacious two car garage w/automatic opener. Extended driveway and small shed for extra storage. All electric and septic. Zoned schools: Discovery Elementary, Deltona Middle, and University High. Small pet allowed with pet fee.



