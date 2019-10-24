All apartments in Deltona
935 Clayton Drive
935 Clayton Drive

935 Clayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 Clayton Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE HOME FOR RENT - Located in Deltona near Providence Blvd. Spacious living and dining room, plus eat in kitchen with all appliances. Tile floors in front rooms and wood laminate flooring in bedrooms. Large walk in closet in master, large walk in shower in master bath. Window coverings throughout, ceiling fans, spacious two car garage w/automatic opener. Extended driveway and small shed for extra storage. All electric and septic. Zoned schools: Discovery Elementary, Deltona Middle, and University High. Small pet allowed with pet fee.

(RLNE5222457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Clayton Drive have any available units?
935 Clayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 935 Clayton Drive have?
Some of 935 Clayton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
935 Clayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Clayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 935 Clayton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 935 Clayton Drive offers parking.
Does 935 Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Clayton Drive have a pool?
No, 935 Clayton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 935 Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 935 Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Clayton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Clayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Clayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

