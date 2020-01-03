All apartments in Deltona
872 Abbott ave
872 Abbott ave

872 Abbott Avenue
Location

872 Abbott Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
872 Abbott ave Available 01/17/20 Great 3 bedroom home in awesome location- Pet Friendly with fenced in yard! Open house Jan 17 4-5pm - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Available January 17th.
TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!

Please submit an application to schedule a viewing or wait for open house Jan 17th

This 3 bedroom 1 bath solid block home featuring central air and plenty of parking in the driveway and single car garage.

Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened in back porch and shed in the back yard with the yard being partially fenced in.
In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Dayotna and Orlando.

The cost to move in is $1050 first month and $1050 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE3960656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Abbott ave have any available units?
872 Abbott ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 872 Abbott ave have?
Some of 872 Abbott ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Abbott ave currently offering any rent specials?
872 Abbott ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Abbott ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Abbott ave is pet friendly.
Does 872 Abbott ave offer parking?
Yes, 872 Abbott ave offers parking.
Does 872 Abbott ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Abbott ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Abbott ave have a pool?
No, 872 Abbott ave does not have a pool.
Does 872 Abbott ave have accessible units?
No, 872 Abbott ave does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Abbott ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Abbott ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Abbott ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 872 Abbott ave has units with air conditioning.

