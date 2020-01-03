Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

872 Abbott ave Available 01/17/20 Great 3 bedroom home in awesome location- Pet Friendly with fenced in yard! Open house Jan 17 4-5pm - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Available January 17th.

TENANTS STILL LIVING ON PROPERTY, DO NOT DISTURB!!!



Please submit an application to schedule a viewing or wait for open house Jan 17th



This 3 bedroom 1 bath solid block home featuring central air and plenty of parking in the driveway and single car garage.



Comes with fridge and stove and washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened in back porch and shed in the back yard with the yard being partially fenced in.

In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Dayotna and Orlando.



The cost to move in is $1050 first month and $1050 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



(RLNE3960656)