Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a nice lot in Deltona. The kitchen features granite counters and cherry wood cabinets along with an over the range microwave. Beautiful inlaid tile floors in the living/dining room and master bedroom. NO Pets. Background check/credit check required. First month's rent plus security deposit to move in. $1300/Rent $1500/security deposit.