617 Callaghan St

Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile. The main living area floors are tile, making it easy to keep clean. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and onsuite bathroom. The kitchen has dining area and overlooks the large Living Room/Dining Room combo area. Inside laundry room and a 2 car garage. Available now. Don't miss this chance!



