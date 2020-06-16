All apartments in Deltona
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

617 Callaghan St

617 Callaghan Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Callaghan Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom house in Deltona - This 4 bedroom house has been freshly painted and there is new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathroom showers have been updated recently with beautiful tile. The main living area floors are tile, making it easy to keep clean. The master bedroom is large with a walk in closet and onsuite bathroom. The kitchen has dining area and overlooks the large Living Room/Dining Room combo area. Inside laundry room and a 2 car garage. Available now. Don't miss this chance!

(RLNE5835307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Callaghan St have any available units?
617 Callaghan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 617 Callaghan St have?
Some of 617 Callaghan St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Callaghan St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Callaghan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Callaghan St pet-friendly?
No, 617 Callaghan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 617 Callaghan St offer parking?
Yes, 617 Callaghan St does offer parking.
Does 617 Callaghan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Callaghan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Callaghan St have a pool?
No, 617 Callaghan St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Callaghan St have accessible units?
No, 617 Callaghan St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Callaghan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Callaghan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Callaghan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Callaghan St does not have units with air conditioning.
