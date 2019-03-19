490 Haversham Rd

Amenities
!!!Brand New Construction!!! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS HOME !!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366
Qualification Requirements:
-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit
-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $4,800.00
-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS
-We also look at background
-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours
-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.