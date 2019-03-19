All apartments in Deltona
490 Haversham Rd

490 Haversham Road · No Longer Available
Location

490 Haversham Road, Deltona, FL 32725
Orange City Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
!!!Brand New Construction!!! BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS HOME !!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366

Qualification Requirements:

-Minimum credit score 580, if not met it could be a double deposit
-Minimum monthly income requirement after taxes $4,800.00
-NO EVICTIONS, NO UTILITY BILLS IN COLLECTIONS, NO LANDLORD DEBT IN COLLECTIONS
-We also look at background
-Application approval could take anywhere from 20 mins to 24 hours
-Deposit is due within 48 hours of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Haversham Rd have any available units?
490 Haversham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 490 Haversham Rd have?
Some of 490 Haversham Rd's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Haversham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
490 Haversham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Haversham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 490 Haversham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 490 Haversham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 490 Haversham Rd offers parking.
Does 490 Haversham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Haversham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Haversham Rd have a pool?
No, 490 Haversham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 490 Haversham Rd have accessible units?
No, 490 Haversham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Haversham Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Haversham Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Haversham Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 490 Haversham Rd has units with air conditioning.

