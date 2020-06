Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Spectacular in taste and design, this spacious 4 bedroom home will surely appeal to your finicky taste! Gorgeous tile throughout, stainless steel appliances. Features a formal living room, large family room and a kitchen you will love to no end! The master suite has a garden tub with a separate shower with dual sinks. Granite counter tops throughout, community pool and playground. So very convenient to shopping and I-4 commute and so much more! Available June 24th. Pets considered.