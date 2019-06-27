3036 TEAK COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arbor Ridge with community pool and playground is just waiting to be your new home. Well-kept with spacious kitchen, matching appliances, and kitchen island with both extra counter space and eat in space, dining area, and centrally located family room, the main area is set to be a prime place for entertaining, socializing, and day to day living. Four bedrooms gives plenty of space and can also be used as a home office or study. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Close to I-4 for access to beaches to the north and Orlando to the south. Come out and see it for yourself today!