Deltona, FL
3036 TEAK COURT
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

3036 TEAK COURT

3036 Teak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Teak Ct, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arbor Ridge with community pool and playground is just waiting to be your new home. Well-kept with spacious kitchen, matching appliances, and kitchen island with both extra counter space and eat in space, dining area, and centrally located family room, the main area is set to be a prime place for entertaining, socializing, and day to day living. Four bedrooms gives plenty of space and can also be used as a home office or study. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Close to I-4 for access to beaches to the north and Orlando to the south. Come out and see it for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 TEAK COURT have any available units?
3036 TEAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3036 TEAK COURT have?
Some of 3036 TEAK COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 TEAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3036 TEAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 TEAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3036 TEAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3036 TEAK COURT offers parking.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 TEAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3036 TEAK COURT has a pool.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3036 TEAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 TEAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 TEAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 TEAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
