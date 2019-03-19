All apartments in Deltona
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
3024 KIRKLAND STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 KIRKLAND STREET

3024 Kirkland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Kirkland Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Deltona, FL. House shows immaculately. Kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counter tops, all black appliances. New fan/light fixtures in each bedroom, fresh paint and newer flooring throughout living and master bedroom. Elevated ceilings in living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Fully fenced large back yard. Owner is providing lawn care/maintenance included in the rent, as well as supplying air filters through a delivery service. Washer and dryer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have any available units?
3024 KIRKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have?
Some of 3024 KIRKLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 KIRKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3024 KIRKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 KIRKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 KIRKLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 KIRKLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
