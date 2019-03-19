3024 KIRKLAND STREET

Amenities

Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Deltona, FL. House shows immaculately. Kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counter tops, all black appliances. New fan/light fixtures in each bedroom, fresh paint and newer flooring throughout living and master bedroom. Elevated ceilings in living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Fully fenced large back yard. Owner is providing lawn care/maintenance included in the rent, as well as supplying air filters through a delivery service. Washer and dryer is included.