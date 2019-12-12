2993 Gimlet Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEW FIXTURES, PAINT, CARPET & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Split bedroom plan with walk-in closet in master. Mirrored closet doors. Kitchen is open to dining & living rooms with volume ceilings & plant shelves that give a bright, airy feel. Patio overlooks private, fenced back yard. Tile in main areas with new carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to I-4 & only 30 minutes to the Beach!



Open House This Saturday - January 6th at 1pm - call for an appointment!

BEAUTIFUL and MOVE-IN READY!!! UPDATED FIXTURES, PAINT, CARPET & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Split bedroom plan with walk-in closet in master. Mirrored closet doors. The kitchen is open to dining & living rooms with volume ceilings & plant shelves that give a bright, airy feel. Patio overlooks private, fenced back yard. Tile in main areas with new carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to I-4 & only 30 minutes to the Beach!