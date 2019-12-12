All apartments in Deltona
2993 Gimlet Drive

2993 Gimlet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2993 Gimlet Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW FIXTURES, PAINT, CARPET & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Split bedroom plan with walk-in closet in master. Mirrored closet doors. Kitchen is open to dining & living rooms with volume ceilings & plant shelves that give a bright, airy feel. Patio overlooks private, fenced back yard. Tile in main areas with new carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to I-4 & only 30 minutes to the Beach!

Open House This Saturday - January 6th at 1pm - call for an appointment!
BEAUTIFUL and MOVE-IN READY!!! UPDATED FIXTURES, PAINT, CARPET & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Split bedroom plan with walk-in closet in master. Mirrored closet doors. The kitchen is open to dining & living rooms with volume ceilings & plant shelves that give a bright, airy feel. Patio overlooks private, fenced back yard. Tile in main areas with new carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to I-4 & only 30 minutes to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have any available units?
2993 Gimlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2993 Gimlet Drive have?
Some of 2993 Gimlet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2993 Gimlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2993 Gimlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2993 Gimlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive offer parking?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have a pool?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2993 Gimlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2993 Gimlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

