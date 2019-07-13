All apartments in Deltona
2970 Wild Pepper Ave

2970 Wild Pepper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2970 Wild Pepper Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Arbor Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2970 Wild Pepper Ave Available 08/03/19 Arbor Ridge pool community - Cute home 3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage, Living/ Dining Combo, Eat-in Kitchen, Features ceramic tile floors, a bright and open floor plan with volume ceilings, open patio. All appliances included, Small pet under 20 pounds accepted with $250 nonrefundable fee. Community pool and kids playground. Property is tenants occupied- please do not walk up to the house without an appointment. Available for move in 8/3 Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3316473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have any available units?
2970 Wild Pepper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have?
Some of 2970 Wild Pepper Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 Wild Pepper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2970 Wild Pepper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 Wild Pepper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave offers parking.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave has a pool.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have accessible units?
No, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2970 Wild Pepper Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2970 Wild Pepper Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
