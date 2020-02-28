2942 Greynolds

Amenities
2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $975/mo - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1977
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer and Dryer in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Friendship
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom, walk-in closet, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, storage shed, Screen porch
