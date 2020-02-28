2942 Greynolds

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $975/mo - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:

https://rently.com/properties/1204243?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 1977

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Washer and Dryer in Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile

FENCED YARD: No



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Friendship

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy

-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge

AIR CONDITIONING: central

HEATING: central

OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom, walk-in closet, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, storage shed, Screen porch



(RLNE5411497)