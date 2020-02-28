All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 2942 Greynolds.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2942 Greynolds
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2942 Greynolds

2942 Greynolds Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2942 Greynolds Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
2/2 For Rent in Deltona for $975/mo - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1204243?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT: 1977
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Washer and Dryer in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Friendship
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy
-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans in every room, large master bedroom, walk-in closet, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, storage shed, Screen porch

(RLNE5411497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Greynolds have any available units?
2942 Greynolds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2942 Greynolds have?
Some of 2942 Greynolds's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Greynolds currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Greynolds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Greynolds pet-friendly?
Yes, 2942 Greynolds is pet friendly.
Does 2942 Greynolds offer parking?
No, 2942 Greynolds does not offer parking.
Does 2942 Greynolds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2942 Greynolds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Greynolds have a pool?
Yes, 2942 Greynolds has a pool.
Does 2942 Greynolds have accessible units?
No, 2942 Greynolds does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Greynolds have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Greynolds does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Greynolds have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2942 Greynolds has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDeltona 2 Bedroom Apartments
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College